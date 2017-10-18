FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IPTs out for Brass no.6 PLC prime UK RMBS
October 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Fixes coding)
    By Julian Baker
    LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - 
    >> IPTs: 3mL+high 30s 
    >> Timing: Books open, expect pricing by end of the week 
    >> A maximum of £300m Class As will be publicly placed 
    >> Application will be made for the Class A notes to be Bank
of England eligible 

    SELLER : Accord Mortgages Limited (wholly owned subsidiary
of Yorkshire Building Society) 
    ARRANGER : Barclays 
    LEAD MANAGERS: Barclays, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Bank    
    
 Class  Size  M/F   CE    Step-  WAL    IPTs       Status
        (%)         (%)   up     (yr)              
 A      88.5  Aaa/  13    Sep    3.17   3mL+high   offered
              AAA         2022          30s        
 Z      11.5  NR                                   retained
 
    CE includes subordination and General Reserve Fund 
    WAL based on 20% PPR and call option exercised in full on
the Step-Up date 
    - Brass No.6 features a 5-year revolving pool with a
scheduled amortisation Class A Note 
    - Yorkshire Building Society will opt to hold a percentage
of the Class A Notes 
    - Expect pricing by end of the week, books open 
    - First IPD: [March 2018]  
    - Class A note margin will step up    x on Step-Up date   
    - Step-Up date: [September 2022] 
    - Legal Final Maturity: [December 2060] 
    - 10% clean-up call option  
    -       % credit enhancement provided by       %
subordination and a General Reserve Fund comprised of      % of
the mortgage pool balance at close (fully funded at closing)
which will amortise subject to the amortisation conditions being
met. If the amortisation conditions are met on an IPD, the
reserve target will be set at      % of Class As outstanding
balance subject to a maximum of the Initial General Reserve
Required Amount and floored at a minimum of       % of the
mortgage pool balance at close 
    - Application will be made for the Class A notes to be Bank
of England eligible 
    - Accord Mortgages Limited will purchase 100% of the Class Z
VFN at closing 
    - The Notes will be secured by a revolving portfolio of UK
prime, first-lien, owner occupied residential mortgage loans
originated by Accord Mortgages Limited, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society 
    - Collateral highlights as of 31st July 2017: A pool of GBP
[2,830] million; Number of Accounts: [14,377]; Average current
balance: GBP [196,842]; WA original LTV:        %; WA current
un-indexed LTV:        %; WA current indexed LTV:        %; WA
seasoning:        months; WA remaining term:        years; Fixed
rate loans:      %, Repayment loans:      %;      % Performing
loans (no loans in arrears) and no adverse credit  
    - Minimum Class A denominations: £100k + £1k  
    - Reg S Bearer Notes 
    - Listing: Irish Stock Exchange 
    - ISIN on As: XS1705594791 
    - Billing and Delivery: Barclays

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
