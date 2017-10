Oct 19 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THE ACQUISITION OF FIFTEEN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE, SUPERMARKETS AND A LAND PLOT

* OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE PORTFOLIO WAS EUR 16.25 MLN

* THE OVERALL SURFACE OF THE PROPERTY IS 48,477 M2

* SEVEN STORES ARE IN ATHENS, TWO IN THESSALONIKI, ONE IN RETHYMNO, VERIA, XANTHI, RHODES, & TRIKALA, AND ONE STORE AND A PLOT OF LAND ARE LOCATED IN AGRINIO

Source text : bit.ly/2zzbQbo

