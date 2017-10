Oct 20 (Reuters) - BANCO BPI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED RECURRENT NET PROFIT OF 312 MILLION EUROS VS 183 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AS REPORTED OF 23 MILLION, EUROS FULLY ABSORBING EXTRAORDINARY COSTS

* CET 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.5 PCT AT END-SEPTEMBER VS 11.1 PCT AT END-DECEMBER 2016

* 9-MONTH NARROW FINANCIAL MARGIN UP 1.4 PCT AT 273.9 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2x9A6iP

