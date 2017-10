Oct 23(Reuters) - ASBISC ENTERPRISES:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY PRELIM. SEPTEMBER REVENUE OF ABOUT $146 MILLION, UP 46 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIM. Q3 REVENUE OF ABOUT $373 MILLION, UP 35 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

