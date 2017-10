Oct 24(Reuters) - DADA SPA ON BEHALF OF LIBERO ACQUISITION SARL AND DALI HOLDINGS LIMITED:

* SAID ON MONDAY DALI HOLDINGS LIMITED HAD SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY FROM LIBERO ACQUISITION 69.4 PCT OF DADA

* PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION AMOUNTS TO EUR 4.0 PER SHARE

* DALI HOLDINGS IS OWNED BY HGCAPITAL MERCURY 2 NOMINEES LIMITED

* CLOSING EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY NOV END

* DALI HOLDINGS TO LAUNCH A MANDATORY TAKEOVER BID ON DADA AT EUR 4.00 PER SHARE VIA AN ITALIAN VEHICLE

* DALI HOLDINGS INTENDS TO PURSUE DADA‘S DELISTING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)