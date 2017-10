(Corrects spelling of naphtha)

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA has evacuated staff from its Mongstad refinery in western Norway following a naphtha leak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming earlier police reports.

The refinery is undergoing a partial shutdown, the company added.

No injuries were reported, and the leak has been halted, local police separately said on Twitter. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)