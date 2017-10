Oct 25(Reuters) - GetBack SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY HAS WON TENDER OFFER ORGANIZED BY A BANK WITH REGISTERED OFFICE IN POLAND FOR ACQUISITION OF LIABILITy PORTFOLIO WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.6 BILLION ZLOTYS

