Oct 25 (Reuters) - PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WILL ISSUE SUBORDINATED 5.00% NOTES WITHOUT FIX TERM (PERPETUAL BOND) IN A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10 MLN

* SAID THE PERPETUAL BOND WILL BE PRIVATELY PLACED UND IS THEREFORE NOT SUBJECT TO THE PROSPECTUS REQUIREMENTS

* THE SETTLEMENT WILL OCCUR ON 25 OCTOBER 2017

