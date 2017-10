Oct 25 (Reuters) - CPD SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT RECEIVED 43 SALE OFFERS FOR 13.8 MILLION COMPANY‘S SHARES

* COMPANY WAS OFFERING TO ACQUIRE TOTAL OF 1.4 MILLION SHARES

* COMPANY DECIDED TO ACCEPT ALL OFFERS AND REDUCE THEM

* EACH SHARE OFFER WILL BE EXECUTED IN PART, ACCORDING TO RULES ANNOUNCED IN THE OFFER

* SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED ON OCT. 26

