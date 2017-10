Oct 26 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT WILL GET FINANCING OF UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS

* FINANCING TO BE USED FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIOS BY ENTITIES WITHIN THE GROUP OR ON OTHER PURPOSES RELATED TO COMPANY‘S BUSINESS MODEL

* UNIT TO RECEIVE FINANCING AS A RESULT OF ISSUE OF BONDS WHICH WILL BE COVERED BY FOREIGN ENTITY WITHIN NON-PUBLIC OFFER

