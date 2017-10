Oct 26 (Reuters) - SOFTBLUE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS OFFER HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS MOST FAVOURABLE

* THE COMPANY TO IMPLEMENT ICT INFRASTRUCTURE AND TO SUPPLY HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE TOGETHER WITH THE E-SERVICES PACKAGE

