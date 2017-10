BRIEF-Biomed Lublin signs shares acquisition agreements with investors

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IN RESULT OF NEGOTIATIONS INVESTORS DECIDED TO BUY 8,550,000 COMPANY‘S NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 9.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS ON NEW SHARES ACQUISITION WITH TEN INVESTORS

* AMONG INVESTORS WITH WHOM COMPANY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS, ARE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD, DARIUSZ KUCOWICZ AND CEO MARCIN PIROG WHO OFFERED TO BUY IN TOTAL 1.2 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.07 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* COMPANY DECIDED TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF 1,850,000 SERIES M SHARES AND 1,900,000 SERIES N SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.07 ZLOTYS PER SHARE TO FULFIL AGREEMENTS WITH INVESTORS

* SERIES M AND SERIES N SHARES TO BE OFFERED WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

