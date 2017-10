(Corrects sales volume figure in headline and first bullet to 46,019 units from 46.02 bln units)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

* Qtrly passenger vehicles sales volume 46,019 units, up 21.3 percent

* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB403 million versus RMB202 million

* Qtrly passenger vehicles sales revenue RMB11.62 billion, up 19.1 pct