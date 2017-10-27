Argentina hires for Euro bond offering

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has mandated banks for a potential dual tranche euro-denominated bond offering of 4-5 years and 7-10 years, and will also explore the possibility of a long-dated bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has hired BBVA, Citigroup and Santander to arrange fixed income investor meetings. The roadshow will visit London on October 31 and Frankfurt on November 1.

Argentina is rated B3 by Moody’s and B by S&P.