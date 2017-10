Oct 30(Reuters) - SPONDA OYJ:

* SAID ON SATURDAY GROUP COMPANIES SIGNED SENIOR SECURED FACILITIES AGREEMENTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 1.6 BILLION EURO IN TOTAL

* THE INITIAL REPAYMENT DATE OF THE FACILITIES IS IN 2019 BUT, AT THE OPTION OF THE BORROWERS, THE MATURITY OF THE FACILITIES CAN BE EXTENDED UNTIL 2022

