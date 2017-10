Oct 30 (Reuters) - REALTECH AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT CONTINUES CONSOLIDATION PROCESS

* AS PART OF A MANAGEMENT BUY-OUT, REALTECH AG WILL BE SEPARATED FROM ITS FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY, REALTECH INC. USA, WITH EFFECT FROM 31.10.2017

