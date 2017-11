Oct 31 (Reuters) - GIGAS HOSTING SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY 9-MONTH NET SALES 4.4 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 328,751 EUROS

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS 412,758 EUROS

* EXPECTS NET SALES ABOUT OR SLIGHTLY BELOW 6 MILLION EUROS AT THE END OF 2017

* EXPECTS EBITDA OF 260,000 EUROS IN Q4 Source text: bit.ly/2zl6fbN

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)