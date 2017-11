Oct 31 (Reuters) - IMMOMENTUM AG:

* AS PER END OF OFFER PERIOD, OCT. 30, TALBOT HOLDING HOLDS C. 35,880 SHARES OF IMMOMENTUM AG, CORRESPODNING TO AROUND 99.67 % OF IMMOMENTUM‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* DEFINITIVE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINAL RESULT WILL BE PUBLISHED ON NOV. 3

* IF OFFER CONDITIONS ARE MET, THE OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON NOV. 10

