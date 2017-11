Oct 31(Reuters) - CONAFI PRESTITO SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ALL BOARD MEMBERS RESIGNED, EFFECTIVE AS OF NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* RESIGNATION FOLLOWS THE CALL FOR A SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO APPROVE THE CHANGE OF CO‘S BUSINESS TO INVESTMENT HOLDING

* SHAREHOLDERS MEETING SCHEDULED ON DEC. 15

