Nov 02(Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED A PROTOCOL WITH THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE IN ORDER TO TENDER THE LAND PLOTS BY REVENUE SHARING MODEL TOTALLY 88.089 SQM AREA IN ANKARA

* ACCORDING TO THE PROTOCOL, 85 PERCENT OF “COMPANY SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE” WILL BELONG TO THE MINISTRY AND 15 PERCENT WILL BELONG TO EMLAK KONUT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)