Nov 3 (Reuters) - VIRETA INVESTMENTS PLC:

* 2017 H1 NET PROFIT USD 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 H1 PROFIT PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT USD 49.7 VERSUS LOSS USD 18.62 LAST YEAR

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT USD 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2A4tCCG

