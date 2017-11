BRIEF-Prismi makes three acquisitions

Nov 3 (Reuters) - PRISMI SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 80 PCT OF WELLNET SRL FOR EUR 472,000

* INCREASED ITS STAKE IN 3DING SRL TO 95 PCT AFTER ACQUISITION OF 26.0 PCT STAKE FOR EUR 121,500

* INCREASED ITS STAKE IN 2THE POINT PSM SRL TO 100 PCT, AFTER ACQUISITION OF 49 PCT STAKE FOR EUR 80,000 PLUS EARNOUT

* TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS, CO ISSUED BONDS FOR EUR 1 MILLION, DUE IN 18 MONTHS AND CARRYING 5 PCT SEMI-ANNUAL COUPON

