Nov 9 (Reuters) - MYHAMMER HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 9-MTH REVENUES INCREASED TO EUR 8.3 MLN (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.0 MLN)

* 9-MTH OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTS TO EUR 206,000 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 913,000)

* EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 22% TO 26% FOR 2018, WITH POSITIVE RESULT EXPECTED

