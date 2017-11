BRIEF-Altin in merger talks with Alpine Select

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ALTIN AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALPINE SELECT LTD. HAS SUBMITTED A MERGER PROPOSAL TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALTIN LTD., AND THE COMPANIES HAVE ENTERED INTO MERGER NEGOTIATIONS

* ALTIN LTD. IS TO MERGE WITH ABSOLUTE INVEST LTD., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF ALPINE SELECT LTD., WHEREBY ABSOLUTE INVEST LTD. WILL BE THE SURVIVING COMPANY

* AS THE MERGER IS INTENDED TO EFFECTUATE A SQUEEZE OUT, MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF ALTIN LTD. SHALL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

* PROPOSED CONSIDERATION IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 11.50 PER ALTIN SHARE

