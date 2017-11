Nov 9 (Reuters) - EXPERT SYSTEM SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS SET PRICE FOR ITS RIGHTS ISSUE AT EUR 1.30/SHARE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO AT 2 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 15 SHARES HELD

* TO ISSUE UP TO 3.7 MLN SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 4.8 MLN

* OFFER PERIOD WILL RUN FROM NOV 13 TO NOV 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)