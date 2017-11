BRIEF-BOBST expects a 4 to 6 percent sales increase

Nov 9(Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA :

* SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECTING A 4 TO 6 PERCENT SALES INCREASE COMPARED TO THE CHF 1.447 BILLION ACHIEVED IN 2016

* SAYS OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MARGIN CLOSE TO THE MINIMUM MID- TO LONG TERM TARGET OF 8 PCT OF SALES, COMPARED TO 7.2 PERCENT IN 2016

* SAYS NET RESULT WILL INCREASE AS WELL FROM CHF 84.3 MILLION ACHIEVED IN 2016

* SAYS OUTLOOK REMAINS SUBJECT TO MARKET EVOLUTIONS IN THE VARIOUS GEOGRAPHIES AND CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS

Source text: bit.ly/2Any3ZJ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)