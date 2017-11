Nov 9 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PUBLISHED ON WEDNESDAY RECOVERY PLAN FOR THE COMPANY ASSUMING MAINLY SIMPLIFICATION OF ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE AND LIMITING OPERATING COSTS

* UNDER RECOVERY PROGRAM COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AND USE FINANCING RAISED FOR GAINING IT CONTRACTS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)