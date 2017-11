Nov 10 (Reuters) - ALTICE NV:

* REG-ALTICE NV : FOUNDER- AND OWNER-OPERATED ALTICE OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNANCE

* REORGANIZATION OF ITS GROUP MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNANCE IN CONJUNCTION WITH RESIGNATION TODAY OF MICHEL COMBES, ALTICE N.V. CEO​

* PATRICK DRAHI WILL BE APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF BOARD OF ALTICE N.V​

* DEXTER GOEI WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO OF ALTICE N.V.​

* DENNIS OKHUIJSEN IS APPOINTED ALTICE EUROPE CEO​

* ALAIN WEILL, SFR MEDIA CEO, IS APPOINTED SFR GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO, AND ALTICE MEDIA COO

