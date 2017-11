BRIEF-Promsvyazbank denies plans to sell Vozrozhdenie bank

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PROMSVYAZBANK:

* ONE OF RUSSIA‘S BIGGEST PRIVATE LENDERS PROMSVYAZBANK SAID THE SALE OF VOZROZHDENIE WAS NOT BEING CONSIDERED AND NO SUCH NEGOTIATIONS WERE CONDUCTED

* RUSSIAN BUSINESS DAILY KOMMERSANT REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ANANYEV BROTHERS, WHO CONTROL PROMSVYAZBANK, ARE CONSIDERING SELLING VOZROZHDENIE BANK

* IN SEPTEMBER PROMSVYAZBANK AND VOZROZHDENIE SAID THEY PLANNED TO MERGE IN OCTOBER

* HOWEVER, AT THE END OF OCTOBER BANKS PUT MERGER PLANS ON HOLD, LEAVING THE POSSIBILITY TO COME BACK TO THE IDEA NEXT YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2zvwpYx

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)