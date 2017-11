Nov 10 (Reuters) - IMMOMENTUM AG:

* Board of Directors was expanded to seven members in connection with the imminent completion of the public takeover bid by Talbot Holding AG

* At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 November 2017, Till Spillmann, Rene Schweri, Ivo von Bueren and Adrian Koller were newly elected to the Board of Directors

Source text: bit.ly/2yJyH7l

