Nov 10(Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME UP BY 13.5 PCT, REACHING EUR 117.3 MLN VS EUR 103.4 MLN YR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AT EUR 128.5 MLN VS EUR 53.0 MLN YR AGO

* 9-MONTH FFO AT EUR 70.0 MLN VS EUR 58.6 MLN YR AGO

* 9-MONTH FFO PER SHARE AT EUR 0.95 VS EUR 0.87 YR AGO

* SAYS FFO GUIDANCE REVISED UPWARDS TO APPROX. EUR 95-97 MLN FOR FY 2017 DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF WCM IN Q4 2017, RECENT ACQUISITIONS AND AN ONGOING POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Source text: bit.ly/2zM6hK3

