Nov 10(Reuters) - AKFEN REIT:

* TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 300.0 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITH MATURITY UP TO 3 YEARS

* INITIAL ISSUE OF DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH 12 PCT INTEREST AND FIXED INTEREST RATE

* ESTABLISHES ORDINARY PARTNERSHIP WITH AKFEN INSAAT AND RECEIVES CONSENT OF ILLER BANKS FOR TRANSFER OF BULVAR LOFT CONTRACT TO ORDINARY PARTNERSHIP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)