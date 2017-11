BRIEF-Esprinet Q3 net profit up at EUR 2.7 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - ESPRINET:

* SAID ON MONDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF EUR 2.7 MLN VS EUR 1.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE OF EUR 690.8 MLN VS EUR 680.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FOR CURRENT YEAR THE MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS TARGETS OF SALES OF EUR 3.2-3.3 BILLION AND EBIT OF EUR 34-36 MILLION, EXCLUDING ANY EXTRAORDINARY NON-RECURRING ITEM

* IN 2018 THE GROUP EXPECTS A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH THANKS TO THE CONTRIBUTION COMING FROM ITALIAN ACTIVITIES

* 2018 EBIT IS EXPECTED TO STAND IN A RANGE OF EUR 39-41 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

