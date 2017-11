Nov 14 (Reuters) - MCI CAPITAL SA :

* SAYS THAT MCI MANAGEMENT SP. Z O.O. WANTS TO BUY UP TO 2,630,000 COMPANY‘S SHARES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 9.80 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* MCI MANAGEMENT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY OWNS NOW 59.07 PERCENT OF MCI CAPITAL AND AFTER THE TENDER WANTS TO REACH DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY 64.05 PERCENT OF VOTES

* TENDER STARTS ON NOV. 15 AND ENDS ON NOV. 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)