Nov 15

* TO ESTABLISH VENTURE CAPITAL COMPANY TO SUPPORT STARTUP AND MIDDLE-SIZED ENTERPRISES IN ORDER TO CREATE VALUE FROM THEIR GROWTH

* PLANS TO GET STAKES IN INVESTED COMPANIES IN PROPORTION TO AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT

* AIMS TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW BUSINESS MODELS BY UTILIZING POTENTIAL SYNERGIES, TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION, AND TO INCREASE EQUITY VALUE OF TARGET ENTERPRISES

