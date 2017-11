Nov 15 (Reuters) - IMVEST SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD HAD DEFINED THE GUIDELINES ON WHICH THE 2018-2022 INDUSTRIAL PLAN WILL BE OUTLINED

* EXPECTS TO APPROVE THE PLAN BY JAN. 2018

* BOARD IS ALSO TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION A BOND ISSUE

* BOARD HAS APPROVED TO START THE PROCEDURE FOR THE LISTING ON THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET IN LONDON

* CO WOULD BE DOUBLE LISTED

