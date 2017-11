BRIEF-Pharol informs on potential court action by insolvent Espirito Santo International

Nov 15 (Reuters) - PHAROL SGPS SA:

* INFORMED ON TUESDAY ON POTENTIAL COURT ACTION BY ESPIRITO SANTO INTERNATIONAL (“IN INSOVENCY”) (ESI)

* SAYS RECEIVERS OF ESI DECLARE THAT SUCH INSOLVENT ENTITY WILL FILE A COURT ACTION AGAINST PHAROL, CLAIMING REIMBURSEMENT OF 750 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS THE RECEIVERS OF ESI DO NOT DISCLOSE THE REASONS FOR SUCH REQUEST

* SAYS DOES NOT OWE ANY AMOUNTS TO ESI AND WILL WAIT TO BE NOTIFIED OF THE ANNOUNCED COURT ACTION

* SAYS HAS A CREDIT OVER RIO FORTE SA (“IN INSOLVENCY”) FOR THE AMOUNT OF 897 MILLION EUROS, WHICH HAS BEEN DULY CLAIMED WITH THE INSOLVENCY RECEIVERS IN LUXEMBOURG

Source text: bit.ly/2zZ7iP3

