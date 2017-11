Nov 16 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH NET LOSS 55.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 14.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* LOSS REPORTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER DERIVED FROM THE SALE OF MEDIA CAPITAL

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 178.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 175.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH OPERATING REVENUE 893.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 897.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

