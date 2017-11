Nov 16(Reuters) - IZOBLOK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SINCE JAN. 3 IT HAS RECEIVED A NUMBER OF ORDERS FROM ADIENT LTD. & CO KG TOTALLING 44.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE ORDERS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN 2018-2028

