LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has set guidance for a due January 2030 bond at mid-swaps plus 190bp-200bp, according to a lead. The notes will price within that range.

They were initially marketed in the low 200s.

The expected deal size is up to €1.275bn. The order books are over €3bn.

The trade, which is today’s business, is via Banca IMI/Privredna Banka Zagreb, Barclays and JP Morgan.

The sovereign is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)