Nov 17 (Reuters) - APN PROMISE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT A 78.6 MILLION ZLOTY OFFER OF A CONSORTIUM COMPRISED OF THE COMPANY AND KONCEPT SP. Z O.O. HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS THE MOST FAVOURABLE BY THE NATIONAL PROSECUTOR‘S OFFICE

