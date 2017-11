Nov 17 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY RECEIVES THE HIGHEST BID FOR ANKARA CANKAYA ORAN REVENUE SHARING MODEL PROJECT FROM YP INSAAT

* THE HIGHEST BID COVERS 156.0 MILLION LIRA ESTIMATED TOTAL SALES REVENUE, 46.8 MILLION LIRA COMPANY‘S SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE AND 30 PERCENT OF COMPANY REVENUE SHARE RATIO

* THE BASE VALUE OF THE SUBJECT LAND FOR THE TENDER IS 39.1 MILLION LIRA

* THE BIDS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF THE EVALUATION

