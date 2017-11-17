FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel sends request for proposal for international bond - sources
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

Israel sends request for proposal for international bond - sources

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The State of Israel has sent a request for proposal to banks, according to sources.

They add that Israel (A1/A+/A+) is likely to issue a US dollar bond in the first quarter.

Israel sold a €2.25bn dual-tranche in January this year, becoming the first CEEMEA sovereign outside the EU to issue 20-year notes in the single currency.

The sovereign last issued in the greenback in March 2016 when it raised US$1.5bn through a dual-tranche offering comprising a new US$1bn 2.875% March 2026 bond and a US$500m reopening of its 4.5% January 2043 notes. The January 2043s were subsequently tapped again for a further US$200m.

The March 2026s are bid at 100.108 according to Tradeweb, to yield 2.86%. The January 2043s are trading at 107.026 to yield 4.05% on the bid side. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.