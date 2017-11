Nov 17 (Reuters) - WOOLWORTH CYPRUS PROPERTIES PLC :

* TO PAY DIVIDEND OF EUR 15.8 MILLION FROM 2015 PROFITS

* ON CONDITION THAT IT IS USED FOR PAYMENT OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.34 EACH

