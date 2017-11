BRIEF-Baader Bank not to pursue sale of investment in Selan Holding GmbH

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BAADER BANK AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY HAD DECIDED TO NO LONGER PURSUE THE SALE OF THE INVESTMENT IN SELAN HOLDING GMBH FOR BUSINESS REASONS

* EXPECTS THERE TO BE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AT A GROUP LEVEL ON INDIVIDUAL POSITIONS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE CURRENT FY

* EXPECTS THE GROUP TO SEE AN INCREASE IN THE INCOME FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES, WITH A SIMULTANEOUS INCREASE FROM OTHER OPERATING INCOME, THE ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS AND INTEREST EXPENSES, AS WELL AS AN EXPANSION OF ASSETS AND THE TOTAL ASSETS AT GROUP LEVEL

