Nov 21

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE APPROVED SPLITTING THE COMPANY

* PART OF THE COMPANY‘S ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT SA

* THE COMPANY‘S NAME WILL BE CHANGED TO BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA

* LAST YEAR MARVIPOL DECIDED TO SPLIT ITS REAL ESTATE AND AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESSES

