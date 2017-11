Nov 21 (Reuters) - EBC SOLICITORS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ASPESI INVESTMENTS LIMITED INCREASED ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 38.57 PERCENT FROM 31.90 PERCENT

* ADAM OSINSKI, COMPANY‘S CEO, MANAGES ASPESI INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND HOLDS DIRECTLY 0.63 PERCENT STAKE OF EBC SOLICITORS, THUS HIS DIRECT AND INDIRECT STAKE IN EBC SOLICITORS HAS INCREASED JOINTLY TO 39.20 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)