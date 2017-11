Nov 22 (Reuters) - GO TFI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH FORUM TFI SA ON TAKING OVER MANAGEMENT OF CLOSED INVESTMENT FUND OF FORUM TFI

* EXPECTS THAT THE DEAL WILL BRING 10 PERCENT GROWTH OF REVENUE AND PROFIT

