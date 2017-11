(Adds period in headline.)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY TOTAL RECURRING OPERATING INCOME WAS EUR 12.4 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 56.7 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 7.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT ON SEPT 30 EUR 208.8 MLN VS EUR 206.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)