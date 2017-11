BRIEF-Bank BGZ BNP Paribas allowed to include H1 net profit to Tier 1 capital

Nov 24 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS ALLOWED THE BANK TO INCLUDE ITS NET PROFIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF 130 MILLION ZLOTYS TO ITS TIER 1 CAPITAL

* INCLUDING H1 NET PROFIT TO TIER 1 WILL IMPROVE ITS NON-CONSOLIDATED TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO BY 0.25 P.P. AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO BY 0.25 P.P.

* CONSOLIDATED RATIOS WOULD BE IMPROVED BY 0.23 P.P. AND 0.24 P.P., RESPECTIVELY

